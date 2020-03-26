Global  

U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Hit 1,000

The Corona Virus pandemic has changed the world.

Every day, we learn new information about the virus.

Spain reported more than 700 new coronavirus deaths, surpassing the total number of fatalities in China.

Business Insider reports that Amazon has COVID-19 cases across 10 of its warehouses globally.

Amazon faces growing pressure from unions and workers-rights groups to close its facilities.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer secured an agreement in the $2 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package.

The bill would bar businesses owned by President Donald Trump, his family, top US officials, and members of Congress from receiving money.

Airlines are preparing plans to stop all US flights.

