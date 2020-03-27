Unemployment Crisis

The coronavirus crisis is leading to an employment crisis.

Nationwide there has been a record setting number of unemployment claims in the last week.

And mississippi is not immune..

Bobby martinez spoke to a few people here at home who say the transition to unemployment has been tough.

The impact of the corona virus is forcing many companies to shut down for the time being.

Leaving millions of workers with no income coming in... in the last week over three million americans have filed for unemployment.

And that trend is hitting home for many mississippians.

"it's exhausting."

Recent weeks have brought stress to million of americans.

The loss of employment now has them wondering when they will see a paycheck again.

Restaurants are being hit really hard, and waitresses like ashton may, are feeling the pain.

"it worries me you know i just try to remember that a lot of people out there going to the same thing we are all in this together you know i'm just keep praying that it gets better quick you know that this will all go away soon."

May, says losing a job she loved at the ranch house in columbus was bad enough.

But filing for unemployment has been a ádisasterá..

"i never got any body on the phone.

I waited for an hour and 32 minutes one time and they hung up on me.

And that was super frustrating and then 31 minutes another time they hung up on me and then two hours and two minutes i waited and i was so aggravated that i hung up."

Charles cloinger of columbus says he was given multiple numbers to call for unemployment..

"even the phone number.

I got four different numbers to call for the unemployment office or whatever and they're telling me to call and none of them they all beep beep beep.

They're all like busy or something and then someone texted back saying they had nothing to do with unemployment."

Cloinger says it's a frustrating time for him and his wife because money is running out..

It's been kind of hard you know getting food and stuff.

But we got rent paid and you know i keep my bills paid on top but right now we're down to two maybe a few hundred dollars and we can't even get unemployment.

And our vehicles are also breaking down."

