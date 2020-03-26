Global  

'Take Navratri pledge, help 9 families & street animals': PM Modi

'Take Navratri pledge, help 9 families & street animals': PM Modi

'Take Navratri pledge, help 9 families & street animals': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to take care of nine families for the 21-day lockdown period.

PM Modi addressed people on the first day of nine-day Navratri festival.

In his video interaction with citizens of Varanasi, PM Modi also issued a helpline number.

The helpline number is to get authenticated news on coronavirus.

India is under three-week long nation-wide lockdown till April 14.

India has so far reported over 600 coronavirus infections and 10 deaths.

