Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Pandemic is a 'Devestating Time for Independent Restaurants,' Grubhub CEO Says

Coronavirus Pandemic is a 'Devestating Time for Independent Restaurants,' Grubhub CEO Says

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Pandemic is a 'Devestating Time for Independent Restaurants,' Grubhub CEO Says

Coronavirus Pandemic is a 'Devestating Time for Independent Restaurants,' Grubhub CEO Says

The CEO of food delivery giant Grubhub says the company has seen record numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With city and state leaders putting businesses on lockdown, restaurants have been forced to close their dining rooms. Matt Maloney, CEO of Grubhub, said many small independent businesses don't have a month of cash on hand, making it unlikely they'll be able to reopen after a month-long closure.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.