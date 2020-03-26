Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Washington National Cathedral Donates 5,000 Masks To Hospitals

Washington National Cathedral Donates 5,000 Masks To Hospitals

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Washington National Cathedral Donates 5,000 Masks To Hospitals

Washington National Cathedral Donates 5,000 Masks To Hospitals

CNN says the Cathedral bought the masks back in 2006 during the avian influenza outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sammitchh101

Samantha Mitchell RT @ABC7News: WAY TO GO 👏 Washington National Cathedral donates 5,000 masks to hospitals during COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/o0l2wzEHrK… 32 minutes ago

FreedomConnect_

❌ Freedom Connection RT @DailyCaller: Washington National Cathedral Donates 5,000 Masks Discovered In Crypt. https://t.co/sAzdS71YV4 35 minutes ago

calebsgood1

calebsgood RT @calebparke: Love this #goodnews! Washington National Cathedral donates 5,000 respirator masks discovered in storage https://t.co/L59RTu… 1 hour ago

Rebln

Who is Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @CNN: The National Cathedral in Washington, DC, is donating 5,000 N95 respirator masks to hospitals after finding them in the cathedral'… 1 hour ago

VirginiaBemis

Virginia Bemis Washington National Cathedral donates 5,000 medical masks resurrected from crypts https://t.co/2ncLYi8u4w via @RNS 2 hours ago

christianhlines

Christian Headlines Washington National Cathedral Donates 5,000 Medical Masks Resurrected from Crypts https://t.co/P7CLbb9mMM https://t.co/60o385Mvvn 2 hours ago

All_4Given

All4Given Ministries New post: Washington National Cathedral Donates 5,000 Medical Masks Resurrected from Crypts https://t.co/J3LxP3zAze 3 hours ago

ConnectByFaith

ConnectionsbyFaith Washington National Cathedral Donates 5,000 Medical Masks Resurrected from Crypts - https://t.co/8pB6t5pjjU 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.