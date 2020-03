How Las Vegas valley medical offices are changing during the pandemic 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:05s - Published How Las Vegas valley medical offices are changing during the pandemic Medical offices are considered an essential business, but it's definitely not business as usual at locations across the valley. 13 Investigates Anchor Tricia Kean looks at how things are being done under the new normal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend How Las Vegas valley medical offices are changing during the pandemic BUT IT'S DEFINITELY NOTBUSINESS AS USUAL AT LOCATIONSACROSS THE VALLEY.13 INVESTIGATES ANCHOR TRICIAKEAN LOOKS AT HOW THINGS AREBEING DONE DURING THIS OUTBREAKPKG PKG43.52 JAMIE ALLEN: WE ARECLOSED FOR ANY ROUTINEEXAMINATIONS.THE DOORS ARE LOCKED FOR OPTICGALLERY FAMILY EYE CARE'S TWO43.59 JAMIE ALLEN: WE ARE OPENFOR EMERGENCY SITUATIONS.OCULAR EMERGENCIES.THAT MEANS IF SOMEONE BREAKSTHEIR GLASSES, THEY'RE WILLINGTO SEE THAT PERSON.BUT PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES ARENOW IN PLACE.47.01 JAMIE ALLEN: WE HAVE TOTAKE THEIR TEMPERATURE AND JUSTASK THEM IF THEY'VE TRAVELED,IF THEY'VE BEEN AROUND ANYONETHAT'S BEEN ILL.IF THEY FELTILL.THINGS ARE DIFFERENT FOR EVENTHE MOST ROUTINE SERVICES.THEY DON'T WANT ANYONE JUSTWALKING INTO THE OFFICE.44.30 JAMIE ALLEN: BASICALLY,WE ARE SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTSTO HAVE PATIENTS PICK UP THEIREYEWEAR.WE BASICALLY HAND IT TO THEMOUTTHE DOOR.UNFORTUNATELY WE CAN'T DOADJUSTMENTS OR REPAIRS AT THISTIME.THE SAME KIND OF STEPS AREBEING TAKEN AT BELLA SMILESDENTAL OFFICE.THERE ARE QUITE A FEW SERVICESBEINGPUT ON HOLD.09.46 DR.ASEEM CHAWLA: LOOKING THROUGHTHE LIST OF WHAT THE ADA SAYSIS ESSENTIAL AND NONESSENTIAL,A CAVITY IS NOT ESSENTIALUNLESSIT'S VERY LARGE DECAY CLOSE TOTHE NERVE, WHICH COULD POSSIBLYTURN INTO A ROOT CANAL.MOST EXTRACTIONS AREN'TESSENTIAL.IMPLANTS ARE NOT ESSENTIAL ANDCLEANINGS ARE NOT ESSENTIAL.10.06 DR.ASEEM CHAWLA: SO LITERALLY THEONLY THING THAT'S ESSENTIALRIGHT NOW IS IF YOU HAVESWELLING, PAIN, WHICH WENORMALLYREFER TO AN ENDODONTISTOR AN ORAL SURGEON.THEIR OFFICE IS ACCESSING EACHCASE.THE BOTTOM LINE: VALLEY DOCTORSARE DOING THEIR BEST TO MEETYOUR NEEDS, WHILE CONSIDERINGTHE SAFETY OF NOT ONLY THEIRPATIENTS, BUT STAFF AS WELL.14.58 DR.ASEEM CHAWLA: THIS IS GOOD FORPEOPLE TO REALLY PUTPERSPECTIVE INTO WHAT WHAT'SREALLY IMPORTANT IN LIFE ANDEVEN THOUGH WE'RE ALL GONNASUFFER ECONOMICALLY, THEMOSTVALUABLE PRICELESS COMMODITY ISYOUR TIMEVTRICIA KEAN REPORTING...THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ISPUTTING





