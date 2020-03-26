Movie-Theater Owners Optimistic Stimulus Will Save Their Industry

Late Wednesday night the Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill.

The bill is meant to aid struggling businesses and boost the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Business Insider reports the stimulus is waiting for passage by the House and President Trump's signature.

The National Association of Theater Owners is confident the bill will aid movie theaters.

Movie theaters across the US are closed, leaving thousands of theater employees out of work.

The bill expands unemployment benefits and a offers $454 billion to guarantee loans to businesses effected by the pandemic.