Wild boars take over locked-down Catalonian town now < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:30s - Published Wild boars take over locked-down Catalonian town These little piggies definitely didn't stay home. Half a dozen wild boars had to be herded back to the forest by local police in Arenys de Mar, Catalonia. The coastal Spanish town was ripe for the taking due to the country's coronavirus lockdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Eric Adler @Kristine_Keeney @MykeCole @NeolithicSheep Yes, Danes are gorgeous, sensitive souls, and, frankly, dumb as doorknob… https://t.co/ToQdpQtW6E 3 days ago Jérôme Melançon @marinaendicott When I first saw the billboard I thought it was some kind of elaborate pre-April 1 joke. Then I tho… https://t.co/OZeZ6WvO5d 4 days ago WCumberland RT @DrShaena: I wrote an article recently about the Fukushima exclusion zone where no one lives now, and how wild boar are coming back ther… 5 days ago Lucía Benavides RT @_lindsayp: Nature doesn't take long to take over - especially when the wild boars live just outside the center of town anyway https://t… 5 days ago Lindsay Patterson Nature doesn't take long to take over - especially when the wild boars live just outside the center of town anyway https://t.co/r1tdjHgAud 5 days ago