Wild boars take over locked-down Catalonian town

These little piggies definitely didn't stay home.

Half a dozen wild boars had to be herded back to the forest by local police in Arenys de Mar, Catalonia.

The coastal Spanish town was ripe for the taking due to the country's coronavirus lockdown.

