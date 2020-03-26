Global  

Koalas rescued from bushfire return home in Australia's Blue Mountains

Video shows a koala being released back into the eucalyptus forest in Kanangra-Boyd National Park after being rescued during bushfires

SHOWS: KANANGRA-BOYD NATIONAL PARK, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 23, 2020) (SCIENCE FOR WILDLIFE - NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY SCIENCE FOR WILDLIFE) 1.

WOMAN RELEASING KOALA FROM SACK 2.

WOMAN RELEASING KOALA FROM SACK / KOALA CLIMBING TREE 3.

VARIOUS OF KOALA SITTING IN TREE STORY: Four adult koalas and a baby joey returned to their home in Australia's Blue Mountains on Monday (March 23) after being rescued from bushfires that swept through the area in January.

The video of the wildlife conservation organisation 'Science for Wildlife' shows one of the koalas being released in the Kanangra-Boyd National Park, New South Wales.

"We are delighted to finally send our koalas home," Dr Kellie Leigh, executive director of Science for Wildlife, said in a statement.

"We will be radio-tracking them and keeping a close eye on them to make sure that they settle in ok." Since January, a group of 12 koalas have been sheltered at Sydney's Taronga Zoo until their home area was deemed safe for their return.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)




