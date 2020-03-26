Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Canada says U.S. border should remain demilitarized

Canada says U.S. border should remain demilitarized

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Canada says U.S. border should remain demilitarized

Canada says U.S. border should remain demilitarized

Canada feels that its long undefended border with the United States should remain demilitarized, even as cases of the coronavirus grow rapidly in both nations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lambert_pp

Richard Lambert RT @Canuck4466: Coronavirus live updates: U.S. troops on border 'unnecessary' and 'damaging' to Canada-U.S. relations, Freeland says IMO Fr… 6 minutes ago

danielcyrenne

daniel cyrenne RT @AndrewLawton: Chrystia Freeland is asked for specifics of US proposal to have military patrol border. Freeland says question should be… 7 minutes ago

alvaro312

Álvaro Enrique RT @CBCAlerts: Justin Trudeau confirms report that the Unites States is considering stationing troops near the Canadian border. PM says Can… 10 minutes ago

ethicallyliving

Coco Olive Ⓥ Canada in talks with the U.S. to avoid troops at the border https://t.co/zcaUfdnPzW I agree there should be militar… https://t.co/qYuFS6JU7V 10 minutes ago

richard__moon

Richard Moon Am wondering whether we should have stuck with Macdonald’s National Policy? https://t.co/2SVNUHImd3 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.