Canada says U.S. border should remain demilitarized 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:12s - Published Canada says U.S. border should remain demilitarized Canada feels that its long undefended border with the United States should remain demilitarized, even as cases of the coronavirus grow rapidly in both nations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday. 0

