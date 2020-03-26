Kevin McCarthy hold press briefing on coronavirus stimulus package now < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 17:38s - Published Kevin McCarthy held a press briefing on coronavirus stimulus package 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bako.com Kevin McCarthy hold press briefing on coronavirus stimulus package - Video https://t.co/z9HvcFxvns #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/cmLaiPX6DF 2 minutes ago 23ABC News Watch local Congressman Kevin McCarthy hold his weekly press briefing here at https://t.co/O0He3CWatE 2 hours ago