Self-employed to be paid 80% of average earnings

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that self-employed people will have 80% of their average earnings paid for by the government as it aims to support workers through the coronavirus crisis.

Report by Keaneyn.

