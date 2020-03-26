Self-employed to be paid 80% of average earnings 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:58s - Published Self-employed to be paid 80% of average earnings Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that self-employed people will have 80% of their average earnings paid for by the government as it aims to support workers through the coronavirus crisis. Report by Keaneyn. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Benny 💝 "UK government says Self-employed to have 80% of average earnings paid for by the government." That' is a governme… https://t.co/mzsszC5mCb 18 seconds ago Syed Ali Imran Zaidi RT @SkyNews: What support did Chancellor Rishi Sunak announce for the self-employed and how much will it cost the government? 💷 @EdConwayS… 2 minutes ago kerry RT @SkyNews: The chancellor said support for those affected by the #coronavirus will only be available to those who make the majority of th… 4 minutes ago Sky News What support did Chancellor Rishi Sunak announce for the self-employed and how much will it cost the government? 💷… https://t.co/Ts9n5O98NY 5 minutes ago Scott McGregor Don’t understand why it wasn’t announced last week and surely it has to be available before June. However credit wh… https://t.co/uuJBFMl2O9 5 minutes ago M.Frederick #Coronavirus : Self-employed to get 80% of average monthly profits paid by government - up to £2,500 a month… https://t.co/AbxYgKoxoE 5 minutes ago Brett RT @drlukeevans: The chancellor has announced that self-employed people will be able to claim a grant worth 80% of their average monthly pr… 6 minutes ago WhatIsTheTruth @RishiSunak Any self employed business that has recently invested has just been thrown to the wolves! What about… https://t.co/WA9bR6zApZ 6 minutes ago