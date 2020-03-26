Everything Nick Offerman Does In a Day

- Hello, I'm Nick Offerman,and this is everything I do in a day.[upbeat music]For the purposes of thisexperiment, I will just give youa normal day when I would go workat my wood shop all day in Los Angeles.Ideally, I get up at six in the morning.I use the alarm on myphone, because I can make itquiet and gentle, not towake up my sleeping bride.I don't ever hit snooze.I do my best to quietlyget out of the bedroom,and make my way downstairstowards the breakfasting area.I have two hard-boiled eggs,good, clean, grass-fed,pasture-raised eggs, theyreally make a differencein both my life and that of the chicken.I eat probably a largerportion of blueberries than Ishould, a heaping tablespoonof almond butter, and a coffee.I take my coffee black.After I have breakfast,I feed the dogs, and thenget in my car and get on theroad to beat the traffic.If I get stuck, or aswe call it, cornholed,in some sort of thick rush hour,it can take up to an hour and 17 minutes.I used to listen to the radioand listen to a lot of music,but the older I get, the more I seemto listen to audiobooks and podcasts.I can get to the wood shop,let's just say by 7:30.It is a warehouse where five employeesand myself make things out of wood.First thing I do when I get to the shop isunlock the door, and walkin through the office,and generally take in the smell,the finest of Corinthianleather, ass crack,walnut, mahogany, teakdust, duck fat, cigar smoke,tinged with just a hint of regret.First thing in the morning,I make a cup of black coffee,and I turn on the lights,and maybe put on some music,and get ready for the day's work.If you make things in a wood shop,you're not getting a lotdone if you sit aroundand look at your phone, or chewthe fat with your neighbor.If anyone else is around, I check in.It's important to know whateveryone's doing for the dayin case more than one ofyou wanna use a stationor a machine, so you canstrategize around one another,but then pretty quickly, I'll diveright in to the morning's tasks.Anything that requiresarithmetic, or fine accuracy,or a high degree of safety or focus,the best things to do inthe morning when you've hadyour coffee and you're sharp.At Offerman Wood Shop, lunch is at 1 p.m.There's a dinner bell that will be rung,and you are welcome to join, or you caneat on your own if you are anti-social.I eat salads with chickenand quinoa and avocado,and sriracha dressing, tospice up my lunch hour.There's a moment of respite that usuallylasts from six to seven minutes.That is when hijinks arewelcome at the lunch table.Everyone's responsible fordoing their own dishes.We finish lunch in 30 to 45 minutes.After lunch, you're gonnafeel a little more sluggish,and so activities likesanding or finishing,any repeatable activitythat doesn't requirea high degree of accuracy isgreat for the post-lunch hours.I'll usually knock off around four,and try to hustle across town.By four p.m.

In Los Angeles,all the freeways are garbage,and so now I take surface streetsto head back across to the west.Because of my years of experience,and clever use of routesand back alleys, I'musually home in 45 minutes.Hopefully, my wife is there.We go exercise together.I run four miles, and she power walks it.The route involves a steephill for half a mile,and the whole thing takes me, I thinkmy best time is around 40 to 43 minutes.Usually I listen to apodcast or an audiobook.If it's baseball season, it'squite likely I'm listening tothe Chicago Cubs play baseballagainst the losing team.When I get done running,I do some stretching,you gotta stretch, and onthe advice of Chris Pratt,I do either one or two sets of 50 pushups.Then, I'm ready for my dinner.It's a little bit of a fancy night,so I will make lamb chops on the grill.I make an incredible corndish called Corn My Way,sorry, Corn My Way.The recipe is in my thirdbook, which is calledGood Clean Fun, and I'llwhip up a nice salad.Sorry, haters, it's good for you.We'll wrap up dinneraround seven, 7:30 p.m.After the dishes are done, and once again,the dogs' needs have been met,we will engage in one of two activities.Activity number one is watcha kickass television program,surrounded by our dogs, or wesit at our dining room table,which is an inch and threequarter slab of American elm,and assemble a jigsaw puzzlewhile listening to an audiobook.Check that out.When I get ready forbed, I will wash myself,I will brush my teeth, ifnecessary I will use dental floss,and then I will don flannel pajamas.I will wear slippers on myfeet until I get to the bed,at which point I'll remove the slippersand climb into bed barefoot.Ideally, I get to bed by 10 p.m.That gives me eight hours of sleep.It's really where it all starts,is getting the right amount of sleep.That was everything I do in a day.[thud]