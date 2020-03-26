TikTok just spotted an edit in 'Lilo and Stitch'

People on TikTok became worried when someone pointed out that there was an edit in “Lilo and Stitch” on Disney Plus, .

Thinking it was another example of the “Mandela Effect".

The Mandela Effect refers to a shared false memory, in which a large group of people remember something a specific way .

Only to find out that, in reality, it occurred differently.

Viewers tuning into Disney Plus made note of one scene in particular that they remembered differently.

In the scene, Lilo and her older sister Nani get into a fight and Lilo runs into the laundry room to hide in the dryer.

Except, Lilo runs into the laundry room and hides behind a pizza box underneath a table.

That detail freaked a lot of TikTok users out, until one person compared the original DVD footage of “Lilo and Stitch” with the Disney Plus version.

It turns out, the first edition showed Lilo hiding inside the dryer.

The scene was edited afterwards because of safety concerns