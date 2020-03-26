U.S. indicts Maduro for 'narco-terrorism' 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:47s - Published U.S. indicts Maduro for 'narco-terrorism' The U.S. government on Thursday brought drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several others, accusing them of trying "to flood the United States with cocaine," Attorney General William Barr told reporters. Gavino Garay has more. 0

