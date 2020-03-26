Coronavirus: Putin calls for sanctions on essential goods to be lifted at G20 summit 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published Coronavirus: Putin calls for sanctions on essential goods to be lifted at G20 summit Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for fellow G20 countries to come together and lift sanctions on essential goods amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

