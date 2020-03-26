Global  

Modi govt announces 50 lakh insurance cover for coronavirus warriors

Modi govt announces 50 lakh insurance cover for coronavirus warriors

Modi govt announces 50 lakh insurance cover for coronavirus warriors

The Modi government has made a big announcement for healthcare workers and others who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for all 'coronavirus warriors'.

The finance minister said that the healthcare workers are risking their own lives to protect patients and called them 'gods in white dresses'.

Watch the full video for all the details.

