Round of applause for NHS workers outside Whittington hospital in north London

Local residents gather outside Whittington hospital in north London to applaud National Health Service workers at 8pm on Thursday.

Tweets about this RIGGO Just got a round of applause as i nipped outside to pick up my bottle of milk that got delivered this morning and t… https://t.co/LqcEmHI2gu 2 minutes ago The Care Workers' Charity RT @KarenLittleford: Outside the front door giving a round of applause for health & social care workers @SPICnews @AllenbyDouglas @AllcareL… 5 minutes ago Ben Eustice @PhilFarmVet Everyone encouraged to go outside a do a round of applause for NHS workers. 7 minutes ago ChurchillLG The Uk just did a wonderfully simple gesture. My sister said at 8 pm millions went outside & clapped for the NHS in… https://t.co/oT26xr2XxS 18 minutes ago kels🌺 Absolutely heartwarming to go outside and hear all the round of applause for the key workers who are out everyday m… https://t.co/Tu8AqAAOra 18 minutes ago Adeliz Dreux RT @paddyjmurphy: At 8pm today all of Ireland stood outside our houses and gave a thundering round of applause for all the frontline worker… 26 minutes ago Angela Gyte Well done everyone! Just stood outside my front door and gave all the NHS staff, all other key workers and voluntee… https://t.co/HTpX0j5uzH 26 minutes ago MAEnglishDepartment Just stood outside my front door and gave all the NHS staff, all other key workers and volunteers a huge round of a… https://t.co/2VOq1L1yP9 30 minutes ago