London turns blue in support for the NHS

London turns blue in support for the NHS

London turns blue in support for the NHS

Buildings and monuments across the capital turn blue in support of the NHS.

It comes as part of the ‘Clap for Carers’ campaign which saw thousands of people take to the streets to clap and cheer our emergency service workers as they fight against covid-19.

Report by Browna.

