Heartwarming moment London claps for healthcare workers

Heartwarming moment London claps for healthcare workers

Heartwarming moment London claps for healthcare workers

"My girlfriend works in the ICU and she didn’t think there would be clapping.

She was wrong," said Ashley Moorman to Newsflare about this amazing moment when London clapped for NHS workers on Thursday (March 26).

"She was drafted as a pharmacist in the ICU to help fight COVID-19," Moorman told Newsflare in an exclusive interview.

