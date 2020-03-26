Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Careful When Isolating Not To Tax Your Internet Service

Careful When Isolating Not To Tax Your Internet Service

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Careful When Isolating Not To Tax Your Internet Service

Careful When Isolating Not To Tax Your Internet Service

We're all stuck in our homes waiting out the coronavirus outbreak.

Many of us spend our time using the internet.

But we need to be careful we're not putting too much stress on our service.

CBS2's Cory James reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Flash_37

Gordon Watson Be careful not to put weight on while your self isolating, as it will put you on a proper downer when we come out o… https://t.co/PrE50qflCj 23 hours ago

DawnLinkNL

Dawn Link @sslipp Thank you for your sacrifice! My kids and I have been self-isolating for a week now, I implore others to do… https://t.co/DaIbJzlDrz 2 days ago

wilmadog09

diane scott 🌹 @ZacGoldsmith Says he while self isolating with his billions. 🤦‍♀️ Be careful what you tweet when your name rhymes… https://t.co/4DXYGoaaQK 3 days ago

OttawaMaryJ

Mary @ Parenthood Yeah, what you DON’T do is get mad and ask your tenant to leave when they remind you they are a high risk person a… https://t.co/3bdqttoivr 3 days ago

iamvickymurray

Vicky Murray RT @alan_shaw: Isolating doesn’t mean you have to be housebound. If you’ve got the space, take a walk, get some fresh air, enjoy your gard… 4 days ago

kmcatamney

Karen McAtamney Semi-seriously; be careful when you pick your DIY tasks to do whilst distancing/self-isolating. You don't want to c… https://t.co/jFh7OOkzbm 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.