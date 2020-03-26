Global  

New Disney Documentary Film Narrated By Meghan Markle To Be Released April 3

A new Disney film narrated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will be available to watch from April 3.

The voice work marks her first job since she and her husband Harry stepped back front line royal duties.

According to Reuters, the film, titled ‘Elephant’, will be available on the Disney+ platform.

The new documentary is being described as the journey of a family of elephants across Africa.

Proceeds from the film will benefit Elephants Without Borders, a charity close to Meghan and Harry’s hearts.

