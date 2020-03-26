New York, New Orleans Hospitals Reel In Wake Of Coronavirus Deaths

The coronavirus pandemic’s U.S. death toll topped 1,000 people, according to Reuters.

Hospitals and government authorities are struggling in New York, New Orleans, and other hot spots.

A surge in cases and a dire shortage of supplies, staff, and sick beds create major issues.

Medical facilities are running short of ventilators and protective masks.

Most efforts are hampered by limited testing capacity, as it hides accurate numbers.

Without testing, there are fewer confirmed U.S.