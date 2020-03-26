Doctor: Drug used to treat his parents with COVID-19 shows promise, not miracle cure now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:15s - Published Doctor: Drug used to treat his parents with COVID-19 shows promise, not miracle cure A doctor is talking about how his parents are both fighting the coronavirus, with the help of a drug showing promise to treat COVID-19 patients. However, he warns the drug is not a miracle cure. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Doctor: Drug used to treat his parents with COVID-19 shows promise, not miracle cure DISEASE.HE’S GONNA MAKE IT.I THINK I HAVE LOT OF HOPE ANDFAITH.DR. GREG MUNDUS PRAISED.HIS FATHER GETS BETTER DIAGNOSEDWITH CORONAVIRUS MUD.THIS IS FATHER IS ON AVENTILATOR IN SPRINGFIELD,MISSOURI HIS MOTHER IN THEHOSPITAL TO MY MOM TWO DAYSAFTER THAT STARTED SPIKING ATEMPERATURE WE GOT HER IN FORTESTING IMMEDIATELY IN THEEMERGENCY ROOM MODEST.HE’S A SURGEON FROM SAN DIEGO.HE’S TOLD PEOPLE RECENTLY HOWTHE DRUG HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE MOSTLIKELY HELPED HIS MOM IN THEEARLY.STAGES OF COVID-19 WITH A MILDCASE AND UNDERLYING CONDITIONSAND SHE’S THE ONE THAT SHOULD BEON THE VENTILATOR BUT ISN’T SOIN SOME WAYS.I DO THINK THAT THE DRUG HASBEEN PROBABLY VERY MEANINGFULFOR HER TO AVOID SORT OF THESEVERITY OF THE POTENTIALPROGRESSION OF THE DISEASE.IT’S A DRUG IN HIGH DEMANDACROSS THE WORLD AFTER PRESIDENTTRUMP TOUTED ITS COMBINATIONWITH ANOTHER DRUG.AZITHROMYCIN.MONDAY’S HIS FATHER.HE SAYS GOD HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE.WELL AFTER HIS DIAGNOSIS, HISRECOVERY WILL TAKE LONGER AT THESAME TIME.HE CAUTIONS PEOPLE SHOULDN’TRUSH TO DOCTORS FOR APRESCRIPTION.THE MIRACLE DRUG IS NOTHYDROXYCHLOROQUINE.IT’S STAYING AT HOME.WE GOT TO DO OUR PART JUST STAYPUT STRONG ADVICE AS HE PRAYSFOR





You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚊 🍑 ᴍɪᴢᴜ☆ᴘᴏɴ ɪꜱʟᴀɴᴅ RT @DorfmanDoron: Another example of the devaluation of ppl w #disabilities' lives: woman w lupus received a message from her doctor statin… 20 minutes ago Al Knable RT @WDRBNews: Local doctor weighs in on malaria, arthritis drug that could be used to treat COVID-19: https://t.co/L4t60NDwHa https://t.co/… 2 hours ago Charisse Hake RT @KATUNews: Medical staff have managed to control an outbreak of the new coronavirus at a veterans home in Lebanon, Oregon. A doctor use… 4 hours ago Jeanette *** MAGA***KAG***USA***KARMA***ARIZONA*** RT @scherfcom: "NEW YORK DOCTOR TREATED 350 #CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS WITH 100% SUCCESS" ...A physician in #NewYork state, Dr. Vladimir #Zelenk… 7 hours ago Rocket44 🇺🇸 You're not allowing doctors to use their medical judgement to prescribe chloroquine & treat patients. You're not a… https://t.co/z7Oyo874ps 9 hours ago qu(Y)ESti(N)On RT @gigaigurl3001: REMINDER: There's NO medicine u can take to treat Covid-19. I treated a patient hours ago who self-medicated w/chloroqui… 9 hours ago