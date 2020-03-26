COVID-19 forces KC family to cancel World War II vet's funeral celebration

CORONAVIRUS ISAFFECTING EVERY AREAOF LIFE - INCLUDING THEWAY WE GRIEVE.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORCYNTHIA NEWSOMETALKED WITH A FALYFACING TWO TRAGEDIES -THE LOSS OF A LOVEDONE AND THEDEVASTATING NEWS THATPLANS TO CELEBRATE HISLIFE - HAVE BEENCANCELED.THERE IS MUCH TO SAYABOUT THIS BELEDKANSAS CITY MAN WHOLIVED 99 YEARS.EARNEST RANKIN, JUORWAS A WORLD WAR IIVETERAN WHO PLAYED ALEADING ROLE IN SFAMILY.Jackie Smith, Rankin's daughrhis legacy was that he alwaysenjoyed life, he liked toentertain and you know hefun and laugh..Jesslyn Smith, Rankisgranddaughter"He was there for mygraduation, high schoolgraduation, collegegraduation."He was just the best grandpaever."IN LIFE, HE WASSURROUNDED BY HISADORING FAMILY.

BUT INDEATH -- THERE WILL BENO FAMILY GATHERING...THE FUNERAL WASCANCELLED BECAUSE OFTHE CORONAVIRUS.Jesslyn Smith, Rankin'sgranddaughter"Getting the news, I was, I'mnot going to lie to you.

I wasreally upset and angrybecause it was like you know,he deserves this and wedeserve it and not only us butother families.Jackie Smith, Rankin'sgranddaughter"We had picked out songs andwho was speaking and I meanit was oh my gosh.THIS IS THE STAY AT HOMEORDER THAT CHAEDEVERYTHING.NO WEDDINGS, NOFUNERALS, NOEXCEPTIONS.THE FUNERAL WASSUPPOSED TO HAPPEN ATLAWRENCE A JESFUNERAL HOME.NOW RELATIVES WILLONLY BE ALLOWED TOCOME IN TO VIEW THEBODY..ONE OR TWO AT ATIME..

MAINTAINING A 6FOOT SAFETY ZONE FROMEACH OTHER.Larnell Jones, Senior FuneralDirector, Lawrence A JonesFuneralHome"As far as a full fledgedservice of having the musicand the minister if you care todo those things, those thingsare not --at this point wecannot accommodate you."Cynthia Newsome / Reporting"You don't have a choice; butit's just something you neverimagined that this is howyou're going to say goodbye.Jesslyn: "It's not.

I wanted to speakat his funeral.

I wanted to ya few things and i can't do thatnow; but at least I can see himand he knows that I'm gointobe there."NOW THIS FAMILY ISVOWING NOT TO LET ECORONAVIRUS KEEP THEMFROM CELEBRATING THEIRFAMILY-HERO.Jackie Smith"Once everything is liftedymemorial day maybe, we canall get together and go up andput the flowers there at thecemetery."NOT THE CELEBRATNTHEY WANTED; BUT IT'STHEIR ONLY HOPECYNTHIA NEWSOME, 41ACTION NEWS.EVEN THOUGH THE FAMILYWILL NOT BE ALLOWETOGET OUT OF THEIR CARSAT THE NATIONALCEMETERY GRAVESITE -THEY WILL RECEIVE THEAMERICAN FLAG -RECOGNIZING 99-YEAR-OLD ERNEST RANKIN'SSERVICE TO HIS COUNTRY.WE TALKED WITH THEFAMILY OF DENNIS WILNFROM LENEXA WHO ALSODIED FROM THECORONVIRUS.HIS FAMILY TOLD US HISFUNERAL SERVICES AREALSO DELAYED - DUE TOTHE STAY-AT- HOMEORDE