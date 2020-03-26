Global  

US House To Vote On Unprecedented Economic Aid Package

The US House of Representatives is expected to pass an estimated $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill when it meets on Friday.

The news comes after the Senate overwhelmingly approved the unprecedented economic rescue legislation on Wednesday evening.

Tomorrow we’ll bring the bill to the floor.

It will pass with strong bipartisan support.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi According to Reuters, the legislation will rush direct payments to Americans within three weeks.

