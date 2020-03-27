Tupelo grocery offering specialty shopping hours to senior citizens

Wtva's evan hensley joins us live with why this is so important to senior citizens... todds big star in tupelo is giving seniors two times a week where they can come here a shop in a less crowded environment... pkg jim jones - tupelo "i think it is great, we should get some benefits for being senior citizens.

You live this long you should get something.

I think it is a great thing it keeps us out of the virus."

Jim jones is a frequent shopper at todds big star in tupelo... he, like many senior citizens, are glad they get a designated time to shop... patrick harris - tupelo "i think it is a great thing to give these seniors time to get out and get what they need and then let the public in."

From 10 am to noon on tuesdays and thursdays senior citizens can now shop in a safer environment... jessie mcbride - chesterville "i feel like they need their time because they can't get out.

Today i'm here with my aunt out and she is a senior citizen because she didn't have no way out and nobody to care."

Evan standup "and what makes tuesdays and thursdays so important is that is when the truck comes in.

That means the workers can take their time restocking these shelves for the senior citizens."

Patrick verner - todds big star manager "we just want to take care of everybody and i think this is the best way to make sure that they get what they need and to avoid the crowds a bit."

Keeping the grocery store clean is priority number one for store manager patrick verner... he said that on tuesday they saw around 100 people come in when they first opened... "we make sure the place is clean and lysol down and bleached and sanitized so they have the least amount of chance of getting sick coming here."

"this time of nee it is crucial because stuff is going fast."

The plan for the designated time is to continue it until this national pandemic has come to an end...