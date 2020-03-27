Global  

Denver group provides drive-up family meal for newly unemployed restaurant workers

Anyone who has spent time working in a restaurant is familiar with something called a family meal where everyone sits down together for a meal before or after their shift.

A group is hoping to provide that same sense of comfort and nourishment to people who have recently lost jobs in the service industry.

Anne: WELCOME BACK.FOR THE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OFRESTAURANT WORKERS WHO CAN'TRELY ON A STEADY PAYCHECK DURINGTHIS TIME OF CRISIS, A FREE MEALCAN MAKE A HUGE DIFFERENCE.Shannon: CONTACT7 IS HERE TOHELP.DENVER 7'S LIZ GELARDI SHOWS USHOW THE RESTAURANT COMMUNITY ISKEEPING A TRADITION GOING FREEOF CHARGE -- THE FAMILY MEAL.




