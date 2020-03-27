Top 10 Deadliest Movie Viruses now < > Embed Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:55s - Published Top 10 Deadliest Movie Viruses Thank goodness THESE viruses are fictional. For this list, we’re looking at the deadliest, scariest fictional viruses in feature films. 0

Top 10 Deadliest Movie Viruses Thank goodness THESE viruses are fictional. For this list, we're looking at the deadliest, scariest fictional viruses in feature films. Our list includes the viruses from "28 Days Later" (2002), "Contagion" (2011), "I Am Legend" (2007), "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" (2011), "Resident Evil" (2002), and more.





