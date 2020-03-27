Hundreds of Camden Yards concessions workers won't be paid while MLB season is delayed

FORWARD TO: OPENING DAY FORTHE ORIOLES.

BUT THIS IS NOTWHAT OPENING DAY NORMALLYLOOKS LIKE!

WE WERE SUPPOSEDTO BE SITTING AT CAMDENYARDS... SCARFING DOWN HOTDOGS, DRINKING A COLD ONE ANDENJOYING DAY.

BUT THE START OFTHE SEASON WAS PUT ON HOLDINDEFINITELY, DUE TO THEPANDEMIC.

WMAR TWO NEWS' RAYSTRICKLAND IS LIVE OUTSIDE THESTADIUM.

RAY THIS ISN'T JUSTHARD FOR THE TEAM AND, FANS,BUT IT'S REALLY HURTING THEBALTIMOREANS WHO WORK THERE...YEAH JAIME, AS FANS WHEN WETHINK ABOUT OPENING DAY.

WETHINK ABOUT THE PLAYERS, HOMERUNS AWESOME CATCHES AND ASYOU SAID EATING THOSE HOTDOGS.

BUT FOR HUNDREDS OF FOODSERVICE WORKERS WHO WERESUPPOSED TO BE WORKING AT THEGAME TODAY, THEY'RE NOW OUT AJOB AND WON'T BE GETTING PAIDEITHER.

AND NOW ALL OF THEMARE HOPING THE ORIOLES HELPTHEM UNTIL THEY CAN GET BACKTO WORK.18 58 11“today would havebeen a beautiful day.“ Justlike fans George Hancock whoworks at Camden Yards sellingbeers couldnopening day.

18 58 31“I enjoythe fans and I enjoy theenergy from the fans” But, asmuch as he was looking forwardto the game He was also readyto get back to work.

19 02 38“this money is really criticalfor us to surviv” His jobworking Orioles games is hismain source of income.

19 0232“A lot of us just canto another job because a lotof them are closed too” ITLOOKS LIKE the MLB season willbe delayed until early junebecause of the coronavirusoutbreak AND Hancock saysduring that time he wongetting paid.

19 00 52“Eventhough this is going on westill have to live” 18 49 17“this is affecting a lot ofpeople” His situation is what700 union workers, who areDelaware North contractors,are dealing with.

18 47 22“Therethere are still bills” Thatwhy the president of UnitedHere Local 7 Roxie Herbeckiansent this letter to theOrioles organization urgingthem to step up to the plateand pay these workers.

18 4542“were asking for them topay up to 40 home standgames” 18 45 59 Camden yardshave got over 110 milliondollars of taxpayer money andwe are asking for them now tohelp out these workers” TheOrioles and every other MLBteam have already pledged 1million dollars to helpstadium staff but becauseHancok and the others arecontractors, Herbeckian saysthey may not see any of thatmoney.

19 02 05“some of myother c━workers are livingcheck” Hancock is hoping theOrioles will help them out ina time when they need themmost.

18 59 24 We served thefans, the oriole park, I justwant the same thing to comeback to us”NOW, I DID REACH OUT TO TORIOLES ORGANZIATION TO GET ACOMMENT TO SEE IF THEY'LLDECIDE TO PAY THESE WORKERSBUT IM STILL WAITING TO HEARBACK.

LIVE AT CAMDEN YARDS RAYSTRICKLAND WMAR2 NEWSUNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS