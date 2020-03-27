Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hundreds of Camden Yards concessions workers won't be paid while MLB season is delayed

Hundreds of Camden Yards concessions workers won't be paid while MLB season is delayed

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:48s - Published < > Embed
Hundreds of Camden Yards concessions workers won't be paid while MLB season is delayed

Hundreds of Camden Yards concessions workers won't be paid while MLB season is delayed

Around 700 concessions workers at Camden Yards won’t be getting paid while the MLB season is delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak, said United Here Local 7 President Roxie Herbeckian.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hundreds of Camden Yards concessions workers won't be paid while MLB season is delayed

FORWARD TO: OPENING DAY FORTHE ORIOLES.

BUT THIS IS NOTWHAT OPENING DAY NORMALLYLOOKS LIKE!

WE WERE SUPPOSEDTO BE SITTING AT CAMDENYARDS... SCARFING DOWN HOTDOGS, DRINKING A COLD ONE ANDENJOYING DAY.

BUT THE START OFTHE SEASON WAS PUT ON HOLDINDEFINITELY, DUE TO THEPANDEMIC.

WMAR TWO NEWS' RAYSTRICKLAND IS LIVE OUTSIDE THESTADIUM.

RAY THIS ISN'T JUSTHARD FOR THE TEAM AND, FANS,BUT IT'S REALLY HURTING THEBALTIMOREANS WHO WORK THERE...YEAH JAIME, AS FANS WHEN WETHINK ABOUT OPENING DAY.

WETHINK ABOUT THE PLAYERS, HOMERUNS AWESOME CATCHES AND ASYOU SAID EATING THOSE HOTDOGS.

BUT FOR HUNDREDS OF FOODSERVICE WORKERS WHO WERESUPPOSED TO BE WORKING AT THEGAME TODAY, THEY'RE NOW OUT AJOB AND WON'T BE GETTING PAIDEITHER.

AND NOW ALL OF THEMARE HOPING THE ORIOLES HELPTHEM UNTIL THEY CAN GET BACKTO WORK.18 58 11“today would havebeen a beautiful day.“ Justlike fans George Hancock whoworks at Camden Yards sellingbeers couldnopening day.

18 58 31“I enjoythe fans and I enjoy theenergy from the fans” But, asmuch as he was looking forwardto the game He was also readyto get back to work.

19 02 38“this money is really criticalfor us to surviv” His jobworking Orioles games is hismain source of income.

19 0232“A lot of us just canto another job because a lotof them are closed too” ITLOOKS LIKE the MLB season willbe delayed until early junebecause of the coronavirusoutbreak AND Hancock saysduring that time he wongetting paid.

19 00 52“Eventhough this is going on westill have to live” 18 49 17“this is affecting a lot ofpeople” His situation is what700 union workers, who areDelaware North contractors,are dealing with.

18 47 22“Therethere are still bills” Thatwhy the president of UnitedHere Local 7 Roxie Herbeckiansent this letter to theOrioles organization urgingthem to step up to the plateand pay these workers.

18 4542“were asking for them topay up to 40 home standgames” 18 45 59 Camden yardshave got over 110 milliondollars of taxpayer money andwe are asking for them now tohelp out these workers” TheOrioles and every other MLBteam have already pledged 1million dollars to helpstadium staff but becauseHancok and the others arecontractors, Herbeckian saysthey may not see any of thatmoney.

19 02 05“some of myother c━workers are livingcheck” Hancock is hoping theOrioles will help them out ina time when they need themmost.

18 59 24 We served thefans, the oriole park, I justwant the same thing to comeback to us”NOW, I DID REACH OUT TO TORIOLES ORGANZIATION TO GET ACOMMENT TO SEE IF THEY'LLDECIDE TO PAY THESE WORKERSBUT IM STILL WAITING TO HEARBACK.

LIVE AT CAMDEN YARDS RAYSTRICKLAND WMAR2 NEWSUNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News Around 700 concessions workers at Camden Yards won’t be getting paid while the MLB season is delayed because of the… https://t.co/3Qo5D0ylpp 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.