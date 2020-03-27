Movers take precautions during pandemic

- is the first drug to be evaluated.

New information... tonight - we learned how coronavirus is impacting yet another industry in north alabama.

"gloves, wear your gloves.

Get your face masks, germ x.

Stay sanitized, wash your hands.

Don't go in here touching this, if we go on lunch and you just finished eating go wash your hands."

That's the advice going out to moving crews in huntsville!

The moving business is considered essential - so they're still up and running - but not without taking extra precautions.

Waay 31's ashley carter was there as movers started their work day and saw first-hand what they're doing to make sure they keep everyone around them safe.

Dk holtzclaw, mover: "i got a kid at the house so you know i try to stay cleansed and stay away from the germs" d-k holtzclaw has been a mover at two men and a truck for about 3 years.

Even though he enjoys what he does....he can't help but get a little anxious while going out on some of his moves dk holtzclaw, mover: "it's worrisome, stays on my head."

It's why two men and a truck have tried to put their employees mind at ease and implement different policies - such as cleaning the trucks...limiting access to the building and keeping them updated with a daily email of any new developments with the coronavirus drew vandiver, gm two men and a truck: "we have game plans for flooding and all this other stuff, but a pandemic we weren't planning - you know, we had to develop something."

Drew vandiver is the general manager for two men and a truck.

The company handles both local and out of state moves - so they're no taking any chances when it comes germ exposure.

He told me he and the other managers remind employees about the new sanitation policies - because keeping everyone safe is a top priority drew vandiver, gm two men and a truck: "it's important, a lot of our guys have kids and they want to protect their families when they go home so it's all an effort to protect our customers, themselves, and their family."

The movers and drivers told me they're doing whatever they can to ensure the customers...themselves and their fellow co workers are protected.

Ryan kingen, driver: "i'm washing my hands more often, we take gloves on the moves with us.

Dk holtzclaw, mover: "being on the road i really keep my distance."

In huntsville ashley carter waay 31 news.

Vandiver said business hasn't been affected as much because people have booked them out months in advance and still need to move.

The company is currently hiring displaced workers who have had to stop working because of