Central's Antonio Card named to All-Middle Georgia second team

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
The senior is one of the best combo guards in the Middle Georgia.

He averaged 15 points, 6 assists and 3 steals per game.

And everything so appreciate the support, and i just want them to know we're working hard to make them proud" let's talk high school basketball now central's antonio card is one of the top combo guards in middle georgia ... no if ..

Ands or buts about it ... i mean ..

He can flat-out hoop ... he's extremely explosive, cleary ... as you can see ... he can shoot the lights out too and score from anywhere on the floor ... this guy went for 25 points and 20 rebounds against hart county in round 2 the state playoffs ... the senior has been named to the all middle georgia second team by the macon telegraph ... all region 1st team in 3-a ... and honorable mention by hypesouth media ... that boy good ... tony talk to me about dropping 25 and 20 ... :01-:06 i was just like, really, i wanted to go to the elite 8.

Go the final four.

State.

That's all i was thinking about when i was playing and like i said ... tony's been named to the all-middle georgia second team by the macon telegraph ... tony ... what you think?

Yeah, i'm blessed.

I mean.

Second team.

I wanted to make first team, but i




