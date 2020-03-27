Mom uses Beshear memes to encourage good behavior while kids are stuck at home

C1 3 share with you the brilliant, funny.heartwarm ing ways kentuckians are welll.coping.

You've seen the memes of governor andy beshear exploding on the internet.but now people are using them for everything from making money to getting your new at-home "co- workers" to cooperate.

### if you are a bingo hall in pike county and we do that patriotic duty we can't be doing that they're the fatherly phrases you're drinking to...working out to...and feeling comforted by.

Now, the whole country knows about kentuckians' obsession for making memes based off governor andy beshear's daily 5 p-m coronavirus briefings.

It's just really encouraging to hear his words and how he's putting things.

But kennisha fisher isn't just listening to the governor... "can't be doing that" she's getting inspired.

I just had this hilarious idea a bingo parlor in pike county pike county bingo hall we do that patriotic duty.

It's your patriotic duty.

We can't be doing that in and out of this refrigerator all day.

We can't be doing that cuz the governor says so the governor does say so...and people listen so the louisville mom tried it for herself.

A quick google search of andy beshear and then an image search from there she printed photos of beshear and used his go to phrases to inspire not the state...but her new stay at home co- workers...five teenage boys.

I'm pretty sure you can hear the collective eye roll usually, fisher is photographing newborns while her husband is at work...and her sons are at school.

Now, they're all home...trying like so many of us to keep a "normal" schedule while hopefully slowing the virus' spread.

We just added some humor to it.

The governor is now all over fisher's house...telling her family to practice instruments...feed the dog...and do school work...or risk getting cell phone data shut down faster than a pike county bingo hall.

You know, reminding them of things i say all the time, but i figured maybe if the governor says it they may listen.

Vj: and is it working?

People have been practicing instruments, the dog has a full bowl and everybody's cell phone service is on so if the governor would like to take credit for being the reason why my children are behaving during social distancing he's more than welcome to it fisher's family is doing exactly what the governor...they're paying homage to...wants.

Staying home...staying safe...and showing just who kentuckians are.

### fisher shared her beshear posters to that meme group that's exploded on facebook...she says she posted them at 8 p-m one night...and by the next morning...they had been shared over 3,000 times.

She says it's amazing to see how something resonates with others when so many people are going through the same thing.

...and if you want your own posters...social distancing...you've got to print them out yourself.

### the coronavirus impacts the greatest spectacle in motorsports...we'll tell you what's