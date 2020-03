How COVID-19 is impacting federal courts

OUTBREAK CONTINUES -- TOIMPACT THE FEDERAL AND STATECOURT SYSTEM -- IN ARIZONA.STEVE PORTELL SAYS THE COURTSHAVE SHUT DOWN -- FOR THE MOSTPART.

AT THIS POINT -- ONGOINGJURY TRIALS WILL RUN THEIRCOURSE -- BUT NEWER CASES AREBEING DELAYED.

PORTELL SAYSJUDGES AND ATTORNEYS AREHAVING TO ADJUST TO THECHANGES -- WITH MUCH OF THEPROCEEDINGS BEING DONEELECTRONICALLY.

RIGHT NOW --HE SEEING A SURGE IN PHONECALLS FROM BUSINESSES.

SMALLBUSINESS OWNERS, DOCTORS,DENTISTS.

PEOPLE WHO WANT TOCONTINUE TO DELIVER SERVICESTO PEOPLE IN PIMA COUNTY ANDSTATE AT LARGE AND REALLYDON'T KNOW HOW TO PROCEED --WHAT ARE THE BEST PRACTICES,WHAT THINGS THEY SHOULD DO TOPROTECT PATIENTS.

PORTELL SAYSTHERE'S AN UPTICK IN PEOPLECALLING ABOUT PROTECTIONS FROMCOMMERCIAL EVICTIONS --BECAUSE THEIR BUSINESSES AREDEEMED NON- ESSE