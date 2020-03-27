DMV closure: Essential DMV services going online

Global  

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
The DMV announced today that it will be temporarily halting all in-person services starting Friday.

Breaking news - breaking news - the california department of motor vehicles announced tonight it will close all offices, state- wide, and stop in- person services starting tomorrow.

It will re-open virtually april 2nd, next thursday.

The dmv said it is concerned about the health and safety of its customers, as this coronavirus pandemic spreads.

So what does it mean for you?

All in-office appoints will be cancelled.

On-line services will continue uninterrupted.

Dmv kiosks around the state will remain open.

As far as the so- called "virtual" services?

The dmv will initiate live-chat with dmv employees to take care of services that previously required in- person visits.

That should be up and running by april 2nd.

And as a reminder, the deadline for "real id" enforcement has been postponed to october first,




