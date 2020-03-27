TRENDING TOPICS | HANTAVIRUS: Gaano ka tindi? 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:14s - Published TRENDING TOPICS | HANTAVIRUS: Gaano ka tindi? Kumakalat ngayon sa mga social media at kahit sa mga news platform online ang di umano ay panibagong virus na nagmula na naman sa China. Ito ay matapos mailuat ng sikat na pahayagan na Global Times na may isang lalaki na nagmula sa Mainland China ang naiulat na namatay dahil sa tinatawag na Hanta Virus. Ang lalaki umano ay galing Yunnan Province, Southwest China, na namatay nuong Lunes, March 23,habang nagabyahe patungong Shandong Province. 0

