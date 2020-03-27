Global  

Bas karo workout videos: Farah Khan to other celebs

Bas karo workout videos: Farah Khan to other celebs

Bas karo workout videos: Farah Khan to other celebs

After Diljit Doansjh, filmmaker Farah Khan has urged people -- especially celebrities -- to stop posting workout pictures and videos on social media.

