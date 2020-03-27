James Bond stars lead National Health Service appreciation clap initiative 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:49s - Published James Bond stars lead National Health Service appreciation clap initiative Daniel Craig and the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge’s three kids led a #ClapForCarers initiative. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) James Bond stars lead National Health Service appreciation clap initiative: https://t.co/xbchs7tEks #NationalHealthService 1 week ago WENN James Bond Stars Lead National Health Service Appreciation Clap Initiative https://t.co/4YOyOZazk3 1 week ago