Giant to add plexiglass shields amid coronavirus

MACHPHERSON.

SHE'S LIVE INTOWSON WITH MORE ON HOWGROCERY STORES ARE TRYING TOPROTECT THEIR EMPLOYEES ANDYOU.RIGHT NOW━ THEY'RE WORKING ONPUTTING PLEXIGLASS SHIELDS ATALL THE CASH REGISTERS TOCREATE PROTECTION BETWEEN THECUSTOMER AND EMPLOYEE.

THEY'REGOAL IS TO HAVE THEM INSTALLEDTHROUGHOUT THE AREA TODAY.THEY PLAN ON PUTTING THESESHIELDS UP AT OTHER HIGHTRAFFIC AREAS IN THE STORE━LIKE AT THE PHARMACY ANDCUSTOMER SERVICE DESK.TYPICALLY IN GROCERY STORESLIKE GIANT━ YOU SEE APLEXIGLASS COVER OVER A SALADBAR OR ANY OTHER OPEN FOODBAR, THOSE AREAS ARE NOT OPENAT THIS TIME.

THERE ARE NOWSIGNS ON THE ENTRANCE DOORASKING CUSTOMERS TO KEEP SIXFEET FROM EACH OTHER━ ANDTHEY'RE MAKING SURE THERE ISSPACE IN LINES FOR CHECK OUTOR AT KIOSK SO PEOPLE CONTINUETO SOCIAL DISTANCE.

THERE AREALSO SOME CHANGES TO THEIRHOURS AS WELL━ STARTINGTODAY GIANT WILL BE OPEN FROM6 AM UNTIL 10 PM━ WITH THATFIRST HOUR OPEN SPECIFICALLYFOR SENIOR CITIZENS AND PEOPLEWITH A COMPROMISED IMMUNESYSTEM.*BU* ALL 24 HOURLOCATIONS ARE REMAINING OPEN24 HOURS.

YOU MAY SEEEMPLOYEES WEARING GLOVES ORMASKS HERE AT GIANT━ THESPOKESPERSON TELLS US THEIREMPLOYEES ARE NOT SICK, SOMEHAVE JUST REQUESTED TO WEARTHIS GEAR AS AN EXTRAPRECAUTION.

LIVE IN TOWSON━ERIN MACPHERSON WMAR2 NEWS.THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTA