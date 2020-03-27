Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Elmhurst Hospital At Epicenter Of Crisis

Coronavirus Update: Elmhurst Hospital At Epicenter Of Crisis

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:43s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Elmhurst Hospital At Epicenter Of Crisis

Coronavirus Update: Elmhurst Hospital At Epicenter Of Crisis

Elmhurst Hospital in Queens is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.

Doctors and nurses are inundated with people looking to get tested or receive treatment.

CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Coronavirus Update: Elmhurst Hospital At Epicenter Of Pandemic https://t.co/9ckNDALvlE via @YouTube 19 minutes ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Coronavirus Update: Elmhurst Hospital At Epicenter Of Crisis https://t.co/8gz0UFrEBN via @YouTube 30 minutes ago

GabrielleLipner

Gabrielle Lipner RT @CBSNewYork: Doctors and nurses are inundated at Elmhurst Hospital, which has become the epicenter of the #coronavirus outbreak in New Y… 48 minutes ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Coronavirus Update: Video Shows Dire Situation At Elmhurst Hospital, A H... https://t.co/8LFL42ujbS via @YouTube 51 minutes ago

CuomoCorruption

CuomoCorruption Coronavirus Update: More Than A Dozen Patients Die With 24 Hours At Queens Hospital https://t.co/hjfzhgdPoI 1 hour ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Coronavirus Update: Elmhurst Hospital At Epicenter Of Pandemic https://t.co/JY4Kdub7SC #ElmhurstHospital in… https://t.co/0eVLUT3Nhm 2 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Doctors and nurses are inundated at Elmhurst Hospital, which has become the epicenter of the #coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/vN9r3l9luQ 2 hours ago

JohnMaring2

John Maring RT @GainerTV: My 11pm liveshot https://t.co/IbHXYinYMc 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.