Coronavirus | Crawling, frog jumps: How cops are punishing lockdown violators

Police have been coming up with innovative punishments for those who are violating lockdown orders amid India's battle with Covid-19.

In Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, cops made violators do frog jumps on the road.

One policeman was seen prodding a youngster with his cane to jump properly.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, where police allegedly penalised people heading back to their native places on foot.

India is under a 21-day lockdown to 'break the cycle of infection' of the Sars-Cov-2 Coronavirus.

India has reported over 640 cases of Covid-19, the disease, so far.