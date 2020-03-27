Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus | Crawling, frog jumps: How cops are punishing lockdown violators

Coronavirus | Crawling, frog jumps: How cops are punishing lockdown violators

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus | Crawling, frog jumps: How cops are punishing lockdown violators

Coronavirus | Crawling, frog jumps: How cops are punishing lockdown violators

Police have been coming up with innovative punishments for those who are violating lockdown orders amid India's battle with Covid-19.

In Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, cops made violators do frog jumps on the road.

One policeman was seen prodding a youngster with his cane to jump properly.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, where police allegedly penalised people heading back to their native places on foot.

India is under a 21-day lockdown to 'break the cycle of infection' of the Sars-Cov-2 Coronavirus.

India has reported over 640 cases of Covid-19, the disease, so far.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.