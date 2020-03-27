Prime Minister Boris Johnson Reveals He Has Coronavirus

Kevin Brown RT @BBCBreaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, says No 10 https://t.co/… 2 seconds ago

Dudge 🐝 The reason why Boris Johnson got tested is because he's the***prime minister who is working with all the major… https://t.co/ts1qEUPkfO 3 seconds ago

Prostate Puncher RT @SkyNews: Dominic Cummings seen running out of the back gate from Downing Street. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for… 3 seconds ago

Aldo Chavez RT @cnni: Queen Elizabeth remains in good health, Buckingham Palace said after news broke that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested posit… 3 seconds ago

Talmidge RT @spectatorindex: Tested positive for coronavirus: - Prime Minister Boris Johnson - Charles, Prince of Wales 4 seconds ago

stephen mc adorey RT @BelTel: Coronavirus updates: Belfast GPs call for 'complete lockdown' to fight pandemic #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/szAvvi4mO9 h… 4 seconds ago

Selwyn Bartlett RT @toshpolela: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Coronavirus 5 seconds ago