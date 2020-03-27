Isolated birthday girl delighted after surprise drive-by parade 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:59s - Published Isolated birthday girl delighted after surprise drive-by parade A little girl who felt bored and isolated on her eighth birthday was delighted when her friends arrived for a surprise drive-by parade in her street. Bella Tapia was stuck inside with her mom on her birthday, and to make matters worse they had to pack up their home to move into a rental. "Bella was spending her eight birthday alone and bored while I was busy packing boxes," said Bella's mum Elizabeth Tapia, 40, a contracting officer for NASA. "Then my best friend Desiree called and suggested we organize a drive-by birthday celebration that evening," added Elizabeth, who lives in Las Cruces, New Mexico. "Desiree wanted to make my daughter's birthday special by making signs, and to drive-by and sing happy birthday from a safe distance. "I immediately fell in love with the heartfelt gesture and knew Bella would love it. "She'd been so bored all day. I felt bad about everything going on with the coronavirus. "All the social distancing meant we couldn't spend it with anyone and then add to that we were moving out of the only house she's ever known, on her birthday."Elizabeth quickly called all her closest friends and family to get as many people involved as possible for that evening, March 20, 2020. "They all loved the idea," she said. "Desiree coordinated for everyone to congregate at a nearby place so they could caravan to our house at the same time. "Once we knew everyone was pulling up my sister called and I told my daughter that we should go outside," said Elizabeth, who had laid out a table with some party treats for Bella. "Izabella and I went out and the cars were lined down the street. They all drove past honking their horns, holding signs, waving and calling out to Bella saying happy birthday and that they loved her!"My mother had also made Bella's favorite food and a birthday cake. After everyone drove by they circled around again and parked along the street to sing happy birthday. "Despite the move, coronavirus and social distancing, we refused to let this situation take away from celebrating my baby girl. "After everyone drove past to say goodbye Bella came inside, gave me the sweetest hug and said: 'Thank you mommy, you are the best! My boring birthday turned fun!' "It was a complete surprise, she didn't suspect a thing. "I'm sharing this to hopefully give other parents out there an idea to help bring joy to their little one during this uncertain time. We all deserve to feel special on our birthdays!" 0

