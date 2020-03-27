Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Backs Away from Ventilator Deal, Slowing Rollout: Report

Trump Backs Away from Ventilator Deal, Slowing Rollout: Report

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
Trump Backs Away from Ventilator Deal, Slowing Rollout: Report

Trump Backs Away from Ventilator Deal, Slowing Rollout: Report

Mismanagement and miscommunication by President Donald Trump and his top advisors have reportedly hamstrung the construction of tens of thousands of sorely needed ventilators.

The White House this week abruptly canceled a planned $1.5 billion agreement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to buy as many as 80,000 of the breathing devices from a new partnership between General Motors and the medical device manufacturer Ventec Life Systems.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lookingglasself

catsmovie stan RT @cheddar: The White House abruptly canceled a $1.5 billion agreement by FEMA to buy as many as 80,000 ventilators from a new partnership… 7 minutes ago

MaxineSykes

maxine sykes Trump Backs Away from Ventilator Deal, Slowing Rollout: Report on Cheddar https://t.co/kmM6WL5xYx 22 minutes ago

Calhoun_Patrich

Patrich V. Calhoun, CPC Trump Backs Away from Ventilator Deal, Slowing Rollout: Report - Cheddar https://t.co/RGpQ6BkP5q 32 minutes ago

bilbobaggins83

william kilgallon RT @abdulhak99m: Funny. See how Trump backs away from official who says she has fever. #trump #coronavirus #corona https://t.co/0M7BpvqHAY 34 minutes ago

alneuhauser

Alan Neuhauser The Trump admin. agreed to pay $1.5 billion for about 80,000 ventilators, the NYT reports this morning. Roughly equ… https://t.co/Ak4wu4RfsO 2 hours ago

cheddar

Cheddar🧀 The White House abruptly canceled a $1.5 billion agreement by FEMA to buy as many as 80,000 ventilators from a new… https://t.co/rXxQzhuK33 2 hours ago

alneuhauser

Alan Neuhauser The Trump administration reached a deal with GM and Ventec Life Systems for some 80,000 ventilators. Then the admi… https://t.co/fttEHCm7hH 2 hours ago

alneuhauser

Alan Neuhauser President Trump this week said he gave automakers the "go-ahead" to start building ventilators. Then he reportedly… https://t.co/Kz2udfCR4a 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.