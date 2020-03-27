Trump Backs Away from Ventilator Deal, Slowing Rollout: Report now < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:03s - Published Trump Backs Away from Ventilator Deal, Slowing Rollout: Report Mismanagement and miscommunication by President Donald Trump and his top advisors have reportedly hamstrung the construction of tens of thousands of sorely needed ventilators. The White House this week abruptly canceled a planned $1.5 billion agreement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to buy as many as 80,000 of the breathing devices from a new partnership between General Motors and the medical device manufacturer Ventec Life Systems. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this catsmovie stan RT @cheddar: The White House abruptly canceled a $1.5 billion agreement by FEMA to buy as many as 80,000 ventilators from a new partnership… 7 minutes ago maxine sykes Trump Backs Away from Ventilator Deal, Slowing Rollout: Report on Cheddar https://t.co/kmM6WL5xYx 22 minutes ago Patrich V. Calhoun, CPC Trump Backs Away from Ventilator Deal, Slowing Rollout: Report - Cheddar https://t.co/RGpQ6BkP5q 32 minutes ago william kilgallon RT @abdulhak99m: Funny. See how Trump backs away from official who says she has fever. #trump #coronavirus #corona https://t.co/0M7BpvqHAY 34 minutes ago Alan Neuhauser The Trump admin. agreed to pay $1.5 billion for about 80,000 ventilators, the NYT reports this morning. Roughly equ… https://t.co/Ak4wu4RfsO 2 hours ago Cheddar🧀 The White House abruptly canceled a $1.5 billion agreement by FEMA to buy as many as 80,000 ventilators from a new… https://t.co/rXxQzhuK33 2 hours ago Alan Neuhauser The Trump administration reached a deal with GM and Ventec Life Systems for some 80,000 ventilators. Then the admi… https://t.co/fttEHCm7hH 2 hours ago Alan Neuhauser President Trump this week said he gave automakers the "go-ahead" to start building ventilators. Then he reportedly… https://t.co/Kz2udfCR4a 2 hours ago