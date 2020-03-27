Global  

Little Girl Rants About People Panic Buying Food From Stores

This four-year-old girl accompanied her mom to the local store to buy groceries.

She was not impressed by the empty shelves she saw there.

She adorably went into a rant about how people are panic buying and hoarding food in the time of the pandemic.

Her solution was to get the police involved and send the hoarders to jail.

