50,000 Viewers Watch Stephen Curry's COVID-19 Interview With Dr. Anthony Fauci Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and part of President Trump's coronavirus task force.

The question-and-answer session between Curry and Dr. Fauci took place on Instagram Live on Thursday.

The nearly 30-minute interview included questions about the coronavirus pandemic and the future of sporting events.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Instagram Curry admitted that he received a COVID-19 test and hoped to provide more information to younger people.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Instagram Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Instagram Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Instagram