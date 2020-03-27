50,000 Viewers Watch
Stephen Curry's COVID-19 Interview With Dr. Anthony Fauci Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and part of President Trump's
coronavirus task force.
The question-and-answer session between Curry and
Dr. Fauci took place on Instagram Live on Thursday.
The nearly 30-minute interview included
questions about the coronavirus pandemic
and the future of sporting events.
Dr. Anthony Fauci,
via Instagram Curry admitted that he received a COVID-19 test and
hoped to provide more information to younger people.
Dr. Anthony Fauci,
via Instagram Dr. Anthony Fauci,
via Instagram Dr. Anthony Fauci,
via Instagram