Hundreds in Iran Die from Industrial Alcohol, Mistakenly Believing It to Be Coronavirus Cure 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:55s - Published Hundreds in Iran Die from Industrial Alcohol, Mistakenly Believing It to Be Coronavirus Cure According to multiple reports, hundreds die in Iran after ingesting methanol thinking it’s a cure for the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jamie B. Quynn In Iran, false belief a poison fights virus kills hundreds (from @AP) Don’t drink any industrial alcohol. Wash you… https://t.co/JouWqMZFh6 1 hour ago Jade Elliott "Stop drinking industrial alcohol" that's the plea from doctors in Iran after hundreds have died and thousands have… https://t.co/0uTy1kU7LZ 5 hours ago