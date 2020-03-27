Global  

Hundreds in Iran Die from Industrial Alcohol, Mistakenly Believing It to Be Coronavirus Cure

According to multiple reports, hundreds die in Iran after ingesting methanol thinking it’s a cure for the coronavirus.

Jamie B. Quynn In Iran, false belief a poison fights virus kills hundreds (from @AP) Don’t drink any industrial alcohol. Wash you… https://t.co/JouWqMZFh6 1 hour ago

Jade Elliott "Stop drinking industrial alcohol" that's the plea from doctors in Iran after hundreds have died and thousands have… https://t.co/0uTy1kU7LZ 5 hours ago

