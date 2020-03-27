Coronavirus | Watch: Sanitization drives conducted in Mumbai, Delhi

Sanitization drives are being conducted across the nation amid the coronavirus threat.

Several states are taking up measures for sanitization.

In Mumbai, BMC is using a mist spray machine for sanitization.

The machine was used to sanitize Mumbai roads and other areas.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of positive coronavirus cases in India.

In Delhi, SDMC also sanitized the Lajpat Nagar area.

The officials also instructed people over the sanitization process.

A number of positive COVID-19 cases in India rose to 690.