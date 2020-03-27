Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Restaurants Find a New Way

Restaurants Find a New Way

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 04:29s - Published < > Embed
Restaurants Find a New Way

Restaurants Find a New Way

Restaurants across the country are scrambling.

They're getting as creative as they can to continue doing business, even while most of them are physically closed to the public, just to be able to see the light of day when the country is ready to resume normal life.

One recent initiative, a "dining bonds" collective, offers a kind of investment model in which would-be customers buy gift cards or certificates, or "bonds," at a discount to redeem at a higher value when the restaurant reopens.

For example, a customer would purchase a $100 bond for $75 to use in a few weeks but would give the restaurant cash immediately to use for its basic daily operations.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DuchessK2

The Duchess @tsaclis @jacindaardern Actually HK has 40 new cases. These are in a group of Gvt quarantined travellers. Bars clo… https://t.co/75ZJWfBY4L 2 minutes ago

ramon_rick

Rick Ramon RT @latimes: Anthony Davis is helping Staples Center workers find new jobs and is working to raise money to purchase food from local restau… 4 minutes ago

EsBeeEf

Sa'ad Bin Farooq RT @TorontoStar: As the country has imposed strict guidelines around social distancing and restaurants, long-haul truckers have been strugg… 4 minutes ago

ARexpats

Arkansas Expats RT @amppob: UpLift Arkansas is a new free online resource to find local businesses, restaurants, services and other important information a… 12 minutes ago

egdeaile_writer

E.G. Deaile (murders a character a day) My town has lost two independent restaurants so far. Permanently closed. Hard to take, but people are dealing w… https://t.co/WyukQripH1 24 minutes ago

GOODgreenCITY

GOODgreenCITY RT @CityofCupertino: Finding essential Cupertino businesses that remain open is easy. You can find locations close to you--including grocer… 33 minutes ago

GBLee

Gregory Lee 利大英 Witness, the near panic caused by people needing to find ways to occupy themselves during the confinement necessita… https://t.co/P2r44MBnR5 37 minutes ago

RafaelDaveee

RAFÆL RT @BA_Turner: Anthony Davis to help Staples Center employees, local restaurants and hospital workers https://t.co/qjKsKxsxiQ 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.