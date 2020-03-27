Global  

Mom Improvises Games for Her Kids While Quarantined in Home

While quarantined at home with her five kids during the coronavirus outbreak, this mom had to come up with new games to keep her kids entertained.

She put the four toddlers in a toy basket and pulled them from one side of the room to the other.

The elder kid followed her around.

The kids enjoyed the ride while the mom also got some exercise.

